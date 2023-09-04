Oppo A38 Launched With 90Hz Screen and 33W Fast Charging

Last week marked the emergence of the Oppo A38 through leaks, and today, the device made a discreet entrance on the company’s website in the United Arab Emirates.
In line with the leaked details, the phone features a 50 MP primary camera and a basic LTE-only chipset, despite the fact that the UAE has 5G coverage in major urban areas throughout the country.
The Oppo A38 boasts a 6.56” LCD with HD+ resolution, offering a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, alongside a matching 90 Hz touch sampling rate. A waterdrop notch accommodates the 5 MP front camera sensor.
The back of the device hosts two cameras, although only the primary one proves practical. With a 50 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture, this camera features autofocus capabilities. The secondary camera is a 2 MP depth sensor.
Powering the device is the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset, complemented by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. For further storage expansion, the micro SD slot accommodates an additional 1 TB.
Notably, the Oppo AE division has assured users that the phone will receive updates for a span of 2.5 years. This commitment is especially significant considering the A38’s positioning as a more affordably priced device.
Oppo has outfitted the A38 with a robust 5,000 mAh battery, capable of accommodating 33W SuperVOOC charging along with basic PD (9V/1.5A) support.
The Oppo A38 will be offered in two vibrant hues – Black and Gold. However, details regarding pricing and availability have yet to be disclosed, but given the phone’s budget specs, we expect it to cost below $200.
Oppo A38 Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali G52 MC2
- OS: Android 13, ColorOS 13.1
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.56″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution, 90Hz
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 5MP
- Colors: Glowing Black, Glowing Gold
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging
- Price: N/A