Oppo A38 Launched With 90Hz Screen and 33W Fast Charging

Last week marked the emergence of the Oppo A38 through leaks, and today, the device made a discreet entrance on the company’s website in the United Arab Emirates.

In line with the leaked details, the phone features a 50 MP primary camera and a basic LTE-only chipset, despite the fact that the UAE has 5G coverage in major urban areas throughout the country.

The Oppo A38 boasts a 6.56” LCD with HD+ resolution, offering a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, alongside a matching 90 Hz touch sampling rate. A waterdrop notch accommodates the 5 MP front camera sensor.

The back of the device hosts two cameras, although only the primary one proves practical. With a 50 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture, this camera features autofocus capabilities. The secondary camera is a 2 MP depth sensor.

Powering the device is the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset, complemented by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. For further storage expansion, the micro SD slot accommodates an additional 1 TB.

Notably, the Oppo AE division has assured users that the phone will receive updates for a span of 2.5 years. This commitment is especially significant considering the A38’s positioning as a more affordably priced device.

Oppo has outfitted the A38 with a robust 5,000 mAh battery, capable of accommodating 33W SuperVOOC charging along with basic PD (9V/1.5A) support.

The Oppo A38 will be offered in two vibrant hues – Black and Gold. However, details regarding pricing and availability have yet to be disclosed, but given the phone’s budget specs, we expect it to cost below $200.

Oppo A38 Specifications