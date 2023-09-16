Saim Ayub Leads the Run-Scoring Charts in CPL

The emerging Pakistani batter, Saim Ayub, has been showcasing his batting skills and talent in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 in the West Indies.

While representing Guyana Amazon Warriors, the left-handed batter is currently the leading run-scorer in the 11th season, helping the team to sit atop the points table.

The 21-year-old batter has so far scored 304 runs in eight matches at an average of 43.42 and a strike rate of 149.01, including three half-centuries, with the highest score being 85.

Saim Ayub scored 84 runs off 53 balls against Jamaica Tallawahs, 58 runs off 35 balls against Barbados Royals, and 62 runs from 43 balls against Trinbago Knight Riders.

Batter Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 100s Saim Ayub Guyana Amazon Warriors 8 304 43.42 149.01 3 0 ADS Fletcher St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 8 267 44.50 146.70 3 0 MJ Guptill Trinbago Knight Riders 9 261 37.28 116.51 1 1 Nicholas Pooran Trinbago Knight Riders 9 257 36.71 162.65 2 1 Shai Hope Guyana Amazon Warriors 8 247 41.16 128.64 3 0

Guyana Amazon Warriors have won six out of eight matches while they will play their last two group stage games against Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals on September 17 and 18.

Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders are the only teams to have qualified for the play-off stage while they will also meet on September 21 in the play-off game.