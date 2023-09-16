Saudi Arabia Announces Dress Code for Female Umrah Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has announced a dress code for Muslim women visiting the Grand Mosque in Makkah for the Umrah pilgrimage.

The rules, shared by the country’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on X (formerly Twitter), emphasize on comfort and modesty in line with Islamic teachings.

According to the Ministry, women can choose what they want to wear during the Umrah, as long as the outfits are:

Loosely fitted.

Without any decorative elements.

Cover the entire body.

As the Umrah season gains pace, the kingdom is preparing for about 10 million international Muslim visitors at the Grand Mosque.

This follows Hajj season, which saw nearly 1.8 million participants, the largest gathering in three years since the pandemic began.

Umrah is a pilgrimage that many Muslims undertake if they cannot perform Hajj, either due to physical or financial constraints. Lately, Saudi Arabia has rolled out several amenities to make this journey more accessible for global visitors.

Now, Muslims with various visa types, including personal, visit, and tourist visas, can schedule an e-appointment to perform Umrah.

Moreover, the Umrah visa has been extended from 30 to 90 days. Pilgrims can enter and exit the country through any mode – land, air, or sea. Also, women pilgrims no longer require a male guardian to accompany them.

Expats living in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can get a tourist visa, irrespective of their job roles, allowing them to perform Umrah.