Saudi Arabia Announces Dress Code for Female Umrah Pilgrims

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 16, 2023 | 3:59 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Saudi Arabia has announced a dress code for Muslim women visiting the Grand Mosque in Makkah for the Umrah pilgrimage.

The rules, shared by the country’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on X (formerly Twitter), emphasize on comfort and modesty in line with Islamic teachings.

ALSO READ

According to the Ministry, women can choose what they want to wear during the Umrah, as long as the outfits are:

  • Loosely fitted.
  • Without any decorative elements.
  • Cover the entire body.

As the Umrah season gains pace, the kingdom is preparing for about 10 million international Muslim visitors at the Grand Mosque.

This follows Hajj season, which saw nearly 1.8 million participants, the largest gathering in three years since the pandemic began.

ALSO READ

Umrah is a pilgrimage that many Muslims undertake if they cannot perform Hajj, either due to physical or financial constraints. Lately, Saudi Arabia has rolled out several amenities to make this journey more accessible for global visitors.

Now, Muslims with various visa types, including personal, visit, and tourist visas, can schedule an e-appointment to perform Umrah.

Moreover, the Umrah visa has been extended from 30 to 90 days. Pilgrims can enter and exit the country through any mode – land, air, or sea. Also, women pilgrims no longer require a male guardian to accompany them.

Expats living in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can get a tourist visa, irrespective of their job roles, allowing them to perform Umrah.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Calls It Quit After 27 Years Of Marriage
Read more in lens

proproperty

29 Years On: 17,000 KP Gov’t Employees Still Dream of Their Own Homes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>