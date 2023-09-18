Lethal Disease Kills 35 Ibexes in Kirthar National Park

In a distressing development, Kirthar National Park in Sindh has witnessed the tragic demise of at least 35 wild goats due to the highly contagious animal disease known as Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR).

Deputy Conservator Hyderabad, Wajid Shaikh, confirmed the heartbreaking loss of 35 Ibex to this relentless disease. To unravel the cause of this alarming outbreak, samples from the affected animals are set to be meticulously examined in laboratories located in Karachi, Islamabad, Tando Jam, and Lahore.

Notably, the Wildlife Department has also reached out to the Livestock Department, emphasizing the urgency of vaccinating the remaining animals to prevent further casualties. Earlier reports had already indicated that over 100 wild goats within Kirthar National Park had fallen victim to the devastating PPR disease.

Wildlife experts underscored the swift and ruthless progression of the disease, with initial symptoms manifesting as nasal and ocular discharge, culminating in the animal’s unfortunate demise within a mere three to four days. In light of this crisis, all hands are on deck to protect the vulnerable wildlife within the park and curb the spread of this deadly ailment.

