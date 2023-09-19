Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Crazy Reception in Iran [Video]

By Ayna Dua | Published Sep 19, 2023 | 9:23 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo received a mind-blowing welcome in Iran as hundreds of fans were recorded chasing his bus fanatically on the roads of Tehran.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a grand reception from his fans in Tehran, Iran, upon his arrival with the Al-Nassr team for their AFC Champions League match against Persepolis.

The excitement was palpable as his crazy fans enthusiastically pursued the Al-Nassr team bus through the city streets, proudly displaying posters of Ronaldo and donning his jerseys. Videos capturing fans chanting “Ronaldo, Ronaldo” as they chased the team’s bus quickly went viral on social media, highlighting Ronaldo’s immense popularity.

This remarkable reception took place as Al-Nassr, Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club, geared up to face Tehran-based Persepolis in a highly anticipated AFC Champions League group stage fixture. Despite the game being played without spectators due to a stadium ban on Persepolis, Ronaldo’s visit has created a momentous occasion for football fans in Iran.

The amazing public response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s trip to Iran further affirmed his universal appeal and the magnetic attraction as a global superstar that transcends borders and cultures.

>