Shaheen Afridi Puts an End to Rumors of Spat With Babar Azam

Renowned pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has put an end to all rumors and speculations that surfaced in the media regarding his differences with Babar Azam.

In a move to dispel swirling rumors of discord, Afridi shared a photo on social media with Babar Azam, sending a clear message of unity within the team.

Following a defeat against Sri Lanka in the last Super 4s stage game, the rumor mill of the differences between Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam was abuzz.

Reports were rife, suggesting a heated altercation between Shaheen and Babar, with some even claiming that Mohammad Rizwan had to step in to mediate.

Bringing clarity and ending speculations, the left-arm pacer took to his Twitter handle and posted a photo featuring the two cricketers with the caption, “Family.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheen Afridi will get married today, while the Walima ceremony will be held on September 21 in Islamabad.

The ceremony will be attended by former and current cricketers, other important figures, family members, and friends.

Recently, some pictures went viral on social media where Shaheen Afridi was seen enjoying a gathering with teammates and other attendees.