Mohammad Rizwan to Represent Comilla Victorians Again in BPL

Renowned wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, will be in action in the upcoming 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

According to reports, the Comilla Victorians have confirmed that Mohammad Rizwan will continue to wear their colors in the upcoming season.

Rizwan, who displayed remarkable prowess in the previous season, played a significant role in propelling the Victorians to their championship triumph.

The consistent performances of the Peshawar-born cricketer were instrumental in the team’s success and have made him a valuable asset for the Victorians.

The experience and form of the right-handed batter will be crucial as the team endeavors to defend its title in the fiercely competitive BPL league.

Mohammad Rizwan had scored 344 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38.22, including two half-centuries, for the Comilla Victorians in the last edition.

It is worth noting that Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam is also set to return to the Bangladesh Premier League after a seven-year gap for the upcoming much-awaited edition.

The all-format captain along with emerging speedster, Ihsanullah, will represent the Rangpur Riders side in the season, which is scheduled to start on January 10.