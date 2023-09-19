LESCO Goes After Government Institutions With Unpaid Electricity Bills

In a significant move to recover a staggering outstanding amount of Rs. 15.323 billion, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has embarked on an aggressive campaign aimed at government institutions that have defaulted on their payments. The power utility’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engineer Shahid Haider, has taken decisive action by expanding the scope of the recovery efforts to include government entities.

A LESCO spokesperson announced on Monday that the company has already initiated the recovery process from various private sector defaulters within all of its operational circles over the past six days. Now, LESCO has gone a step further by publicly releasing a list of government institutions that have defaulted on their payments.

The CEO has entrusted LESCO’s relevant officers with the responsibility of ensuring the recovery of funds from the public sector departments listed. He has also emphasized the importance of taking all necessary measures to expedite this process.

According to LESCO’s provided list, notable government institutions in default include the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Lahore, owing a substantial Rs. 7,679,880,169, followed by the Town Municipal Authority with Rs. 3,639,877,581 in arrears. The Punjab Irrigation and Power Department, Pakistan Railway, Lahore Ring Road Authority, City District Government of Lahore, Punjab Health Department, Punjab Police Department, District Government of Kasur, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Services Hospital Lahore, and Punjab University are among the other institutions facing substantial outstanding bills