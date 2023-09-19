Pakistan Football Team Players and Coaches Remain Unpaid for Several Months

The Pakistan Football Federation is facing scrutiny as it has emerged that the salary of the former Assistant Coach, Torben Witajewski, remains unpaid.

Further complicating matters, the football federation has not maintained any communication with Witajewski for over two months regarding future events.

ALSO READ Never-Ending Troubles for Pakistan as Naseem Shah Likely to be Out of World Cup 2023

Witajewski’s tenure with the national team is hanging by a thread, as he has not been offered an extension following the SAFF Championships.

Previously, the football federation had brought on board Witajewski, a German football analyst, to serve in dual capacities as an analyst and assistant coach.

His appointment was strategic, aimed at boosting performance in the 4-nation tournament in Africa and the subsequent SAFF Championships held in India.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Likely to Miss Important Games in World Cup 2023

In addition, many other coaches and players have not yet been paid there salaries as well. Furthermore, there have been many issues circulating in the women’s football team as well.

In another development, the Pakistan team improved in the latest FIFA World rankings, despite their inability to secure a single victory in recent events.

Pakistan lost three games against Maldives, Mauritius, and Kenya in the four-nation Cup, conceding six goals in three matches and failing to score any.

Pakistan concluded their SAFF campaign at the bottom of the Group A points table, failing to score a single goal in three matches and conceding nine in the process.