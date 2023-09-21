75% of UAE Employees Change Jobs in September

Dubai has recently witnessed a pronounced increase in the number of expats. According to a report by property and recruitment firm, Allsopp & Allsopp, this year’s rate of newcomers falls between 71% and 75%.

The month of September, often referred to as the “September Surge”, is particularly significant for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It is during this period that a large number of residents seek new employment opportunities, aligning with the beginning of the academic year and personal aspirations for professional advancement.

As quoted by Khaleej Times, Bobby Dhaliwal, Principal Consultant at the Allsopp & Allsopp Group, stated that up to 75% of professionals think of switching jobs around September.

Sectors predominantly affected by this trend include real estate, automotive, and corporate services. To counter this trend, businesses have taken proactive measures to keep their employees. One such initiative is increasing salaries by an average of 10-12%.

Notably, demand for roles in sales and marketing has surged, resulting in an almost 100% increase, reflecting the escalating value and budgets allocated for such positions.

To put this trend in perspective, it is worth noting that the tendency to switch careers is not unique to Dubai.

ALSO READ Dubai International Airport Tops Regional Rankings for Connectivity

The UAE overall has an annual job-switch rate of 71% to 75% while neighboring Saudi Arabia has a comparable rate of 66%. These statistics are consistent with Dubai’s position as a rising global business hub.

Dubai has been a popular destination for new businesses, attracting between 30,000 and 60,000 annually. Contrary to the belief that there is less activity in summer, over 30,000 new businesses were established in the first half of this year alone.