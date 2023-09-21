Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Asian Games Match Live Streaming

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 21, 2023 | 10:39 am

The Pakistan Women’s team will come face to face with Indonesia in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China today.

The Women in Green directly qualified for the knockout stage on the basis of being one of the top four-ranked T20 sides participating in the continental event.

The Green Shirts participated in a robust training session at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket field to prepare for the high-octane encounter.

The Nida Dar-led side will be eager to maintain their winning streak in the shortest format as they recently whitewashed South Africa in a three-match series.

It will be the third time in history that the Pakistan Women’s team will participate in the Asian Games. Pakistan won gold in 2010 and 2014.

Match Timings

The quarter-final between Pakistan and Indonesia in the Asian Games will take place at Zhejiang University of Technology with the game starting at 11:00 am PST.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan Vs. Indonesia 21 September 2023 11:00 AM Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket field

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Indonesia live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan on Tapmad and Tamasha while the match will be telecasted live on Ten Sports.

Tapmad Web LINK
Tapmad Android LINK
Tapmad iOS LINK
Tamasha Web LINK
Tamasha Android LINK
Tamasha iOS LINK

>