Lahore Records Alarming Rise in Contagious Pink-Eye Disease

In a concerning development, Lahore has been grappling with a sudden and dramatic increase in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as ‘pink eye,’ causing widespread apprehension in the city. This highly contagious eye infection has propagated throughout various neighborhoods, leading to a surge in patients seeking medical attention.

With more than five hundred individuals flooding hospitals daily, the eye infection has placed an overwhelming burden on the city’s healthcare system. Experts have identified the culprit as viral conjunctivitis and are sounding the alarm on the potential for further transmission if precautionary measures are not heeded.

Patients afflicted with this infection report experiencing painful redness, eye swelling, and excessive tearing, which has raised concerns about the severity of the outbreak. Notably, the virus is spreading at an unprecedented rate, with transmission occurring not only through direct contact but also through the air and casual conversations.

Ophthalmologist Professor Asad Aslam stressed the critical need for preventive actions, emphasizing that the virus could easily spread through contact with contaminated surfaces, close proximity to infected individuals, and even through ordinary conversations. He advised people to wear protective eyewear, isolate bedding and utensils immediately, and exercise extreme caution to prevent further transmission.

ALSO READ Millennials and Gen-Z Are More Intelligent Than Boomers in Pakistan

Professor Aslam further emphasized the importance of practicing stringent hygiene to curb the virus’s spread. He noted that the virus could persist on surfaces for extended periods, and if a patient touched their infected eye and then contacted other surfaces or individuals, there was a high risk of transmission.

Experts have noted that this eye infection is particularly prevalent during the rainy season, making vigilance and adherence to hygiene guidelines imperative for the residents of Lahore.