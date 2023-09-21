Govt Warns Against Fake FIA, SBP, Army Officials Scamming Citizens

The government has issued yet another ‘Cyber Security Advisory – Prevention Against Financial Scam’ while saying that a substantial rise in banking/financial scams has been observed using phishing, smashing, and vishing techniques.

According to the advisory a copy of which is available the scammers introduce themselves as Government Officials (FIA, SBP, and Defence Force using fake official landline numbers and logos on WhatsApp DP) through call-cloning services.

Resultantly, online banking users continuously fall prey primarily due to a lack of cyber security awareness, as well as advanced social engineering tactics used by scammers (call cloning, malicious apps, and fake websites). As a result, malicious actors deceitfully withdraw money from user’s accounts

Scammers Working Model

Financial scammers make use of the following attack vectors to exploit victim’s bank account:

Fake Websites – Reference of Army Poverty Alleviation Campaign . Scammers are using spoofed websites appearing to be the State Bank of Pakistan’s legitimate verification websites and asking victims to upload personal financial details on the website in reference to the Pakistan Army Poverty Alleviation and Revival of Economy Campaign. The fake website of the State Bank of Pakistan for verification is (www.statebankverificaiton.wixsite.com)

. Scammers are using spoofed websites appearing to be the State Bank of Pakistan’s legitimate verification websites and asking victims to upload personal financial details on the website in reference to the Pakistan Army Poverty Alleviation and Revival of Economy Campaign. The fake website of the State Bank of Pakistan for verification is (www.statebankverificaiton.wixsite.com) Social Engineering. Malicious actors masquerade phone numbers or call from an unknown mobile phone/compromised WhatsApp number, masked banking official numbers to the victim acting as a bank employee/manager and ask for personally identifiable information (PII) like internet banking username, CNIC number, debit card number and debit card pin.

After that, the malicious actor tactfully enquires the victim whether he/she has received a One Time Password (OTP) from the bank and asks the user to forward it to the caller directly or by clicking on a WhatsApp link. Armed with this information, malicious actors can easily compromise any bank account and transfer money to the potential account or perform online shopping.

Anonymity . The attackers use secure and anonymous cyber means to conduct the operation. Due to this, backtracking is a difficult task.

. The attackers use secure and anonymous cyber means to conduct the operation. Due to this, backtracking is a difficult task. Phishing is the fraudulent practice of sending emails or other messages purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information.

is the fraudulent practice of sending emails or other messages purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information. Smishing is the fraudulent practice of sending text messages purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information.

is the fraudulent practice of sending text messages purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information. Vishing is the fraudulent practice of making phone calls or leaving voice messages purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information.

Recommendations

There is no technical solution that can eradicate and detect social engineering completely; however, safe usage of mobile/computers and compliance with security guidelines is the only way forward.

Above in view, cyber awareness campaigns regarding financial scams be arranged at different forums. In addition to it, the following protective measures are recommended: