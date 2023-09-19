Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Will Be Fully Waterproof for the First Time

Redmi continues to unravel the teaser campaign for its upcoming Note 13 series and the latest information talks about the Pro+ model once again. The Chinese brand has confirmed that the Note 13 Pro+ will be IP68 water and dustproof.

This development makes the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ the first Note series phone to come with such an IP rating. Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Redmi made this possible with an extra opening at the top of the phone that acts as a pressure relief valve.

Lu Weibing, the General Manager of Redmi, recently authored an elaborate article elucidating the three pivotal enhancements implemented to attain the IP68 rating for the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. These improvements encompass:

1. Structural Reinforcement: The phone incorporates a total of 19 custom structural elements, comprising multi-layer screen protection, a double-layer back cover, and meticulously sealed components like the SIM card holder and ejector pinhole.

ALSO READ Xiaomi 13T to be Much Cheaper than Flagship 13 Series

2. Internal Strength: It boasts the resilience of Corning Gorilla Victus Glass and reinforced critical structures, featuring a high-strength aluminum alloy frame, fortified corners, and a thicker motherboard. Stainless steel and polymer buffer adhesive further enhance its resistance to drops.

3. Rigorous Testing: The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has endured an additional 10 airtightness assessments, encompassing Type-C boards, earpieces/speakers, and frame constituents. This rigorous testing regimen ensures 100% compliance with the demanding IP68 standard.

Specifications

Redmi has officially announced that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be equipped with the Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor, manufactured using TSMC’s cutting-edge 4nm process technology.

ALSO READ Huawei Xiaomi and Team Up in a Major Patent Deal

According to details from the TENAA listing, the device is anticipated to offer configurations with up to 16 GB of RAM and storage options extending up to 1 TB. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to house a robust 5,120mAh battery and support rapid 120W charging.