Xiaomi 13T to be Much Cheaper than Flagship 13 Series

Xiaomi is gearing up for the official unveiling of its new 13T series, scheduled for next week on September 26.

Several leaks have already provided insights into the upcoming phones, but the latest unofficial information pertains to pricing, revealing that the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro will come with more budget-friendly price tags compared to their Xiaomi 13 counterparts.

According to renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Xiaomi 13T, available in an 8 GB/256 GB configuration, will be priced at €650. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13T Pro will have a starting price of €800 for the base model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, while the top-tier model with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage will be priced at €1,000.

In comparison, when the Xiaomi 13 series was initially launched in Europe, the Xiaomi 13 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage was priced at €1,000, while the 13 Pro began at €1,300 for the 12 GB/256 GB variant.

Agarwal’s pricing aligns with what we’ve observed from a Romanian retailer, with minor variations accounting for differences in VAT across the European Union.

Specifications

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the 13T series will receive premium software support, which includes 4 OS updates and 5 years of security patches, putting it on par with competitors like Samsung and OnePlus.

As for unofficial information, we’ve already seen renders of both devices and have insights into some of their specifications.

Both models are reported to feature 6.67-inch 144Hz AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1,220 x 2,712 pixels. They come equipped with 50MP main cameras, 50MP telephoto lenses (with a 50mm focal length), and 12MP ultra-wide cameras, along with 20MP selfie cameras.

Additionally, both devices boast 5,000 mAh batteries. The Pro model will be powered by the faster Dimensity 9200+ chipset and support 120W fast charging, while the standard model will feature the Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset and support 67W charging.

Stay tuned for the September 26 launch next Tuesday.