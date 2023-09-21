South Africa Forced to Make Big Changes to World Cup Squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that two key players, Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala, have been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup 2023.

The development comes as a significant setback for the Proteas, who were hoping to put up a strong performance in the highly anticipated tournament in India.

Nortje has been sidelined due to a lower back stress fracture, and the injury is expected to require an extended recovery period, making his participation impossible.

The absence of Nortje will undoubtedly be felt, as he has been a crucial asset in the South African pace attack, providing breakthroughs in critical situations.

Meanwhile, Sisanda Magala, another talented fast bowler, has also been ruled out of the marquee tournament due to undisclosed medical reasons.

To fill the gaps, CSA has made changes to the squad, including Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams, who have been called up to join the World Cup squad.

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will kick off their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Here is the updated South African squad for the World Cup 2023.