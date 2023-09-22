Pakistan Volleyball Team Qualifies for Quarter Finals of Asian Games 2023

The Pakistan volleyball team secured a 3-0 victory against South Korea in the knockout match of the play-off stage in the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

The sets were closely contested, with scores of 19-25, 22-25, and 21-25 ending in favor of the Men in Green, advancing them to the quarter-final stage.

The Green Shirts will now come face to face against Qatar in the much-anticipated quarter-final, scheduled to take place on October 24 in Hangzhou, China.

Last week, the national team secured a 3-0 victory against a strong Chinese Taipei in their second game to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

In their opening game of the marquee event, the Green Shirts defeated the 58th-ranked Mongolia team in straight sets, 25-17, 25-19, and 25-20, on Tuesday.

The team moved to the top of the points table after defeating the 44th-ranked Chinese Taipei, who won Bronze in 2018 with scores of 25-18, 25-20, and 25-19.

The most notable accomplishment for Pakistan in Asian Games volleyball history occurred when they secured a third-place finish during the 1962 Jakarta.