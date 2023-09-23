Civil Aviation Authority Set to Split into Two New Organizations

A special nine-member committee has been formed to oversee the split of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), as reported on Saturday by ARY News.

Shazia Rizvi, the Joint Secretary II of the Ministry of Aviation, will head this committee. Vice Air Marshal Taimoor Iqbal will act as deputy of the committee.

According to the notification, Vice Air Marshal Taimoor Iqbal will act as the committee’s deputy. The committee will also include Asif Iqbal, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation; Abdul Malik from the Ministry of Finance; and Nadir Shafiq, the Deputy Director General of Regulatory CAA.

In addition to the above-mentioned members, the committee will also comprise Commodore Mirza Aamir, who is the President of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board; Saqib Butt, the CAA’s Director of Finance; Sameer Saeed, overseeing Aviation Security; Sadiqul Rahman, the Director of APS; and Abid Ali Shah, the Director of HR at CAA.

ALSO READ Pak Army and Rangers to Conduct Grand Operation Against Dacoits in Sindh

The committee has a deadline of 15 October for completing its tasks. The goal of this restructuring is to split the CAA into two new organizations, the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) and the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation (BASI).

Besides creating these new entities, the committee has the crucial task of transferring assets, funds, employees, records, and even equipment between them.

Via ARY News