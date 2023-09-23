Civil Aviation Authority Set to Split into Two New Organizations

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 23, 2023 | 6:05 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

A special nine-member committee has been formed to oversee the split of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), as reported on Saturday by ARY News.

Shazia Rizvi, the Joint Secretary II of the Ministry of Aviation, will head this committee. Vice Air Marshal Taimoor Iqbal will act as deputy of the committee.

ALSO READ

According to the notification, Vice Air Marshal Taimoor Iqbal will act as the committee’s deputy. The committee will also include Asif Iqbal, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation; Abdul Malik from the Ministry of Finance; and Nadir Shafiq, the Deputy Director General of Regulatory CAA. 

In addition to the above-mentioned members, the committee will also comprise Commodore Mirza Aamir, who is the President of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board; Saqib Butt, the CAA’s Director of Finance; Sameer Saeed, overseeing Aviation Security; Sadiqul Rahman, the Director of APS; and Abid Ali Shah, the Director of HR at CAA.

ALSO READ

The committee has a deadline of 15 October for completing its tasks. The goal of this restructuring is to split the CAA into two new organizations, the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) and the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation (BASI).

Besides creating these new entities, the committee has the crucial task of transferring assets, funds, employees, records, and even equipment between them.

Via ARY News

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Sonam Kapoor Turn Heads In Black Satin Gown With Plunging Neckline
Read more in lens

proproperty

4 CDA Officials Arrested for Unlawful Plot Transfers in Sector D-13
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>