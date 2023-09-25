Be Gentle With the iPhone 15 Pro, It Cracks Very Easily

It seems Apple has gone one step forward and two steps back with the iPhone 15 Pro. The phone has a new back glass panel that is easier to repair, but it also breaks very easily now, as observed in multiple durability tests online and user reports.

The renowned YouTuber JerryRigEverything has released his routine durability test video on the new iPhone 15 Pro and it shows how easy it is to crack the back glass. Separately, a drop test video also shows that the phone can even break from a drop from pocket height.

As for the durability test, the YouTuber Zack, as per custom, took his knife around the phone for a scratch test. The titanium frame does scratch with a knife’s metal tip, but the matte back is quite resistant to scratches as always.

But the bend test was the most alarming part as none of us saw it coming, not even Zack himself. Modern phones do not break so easily under bend tests anymore, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max did not take much effort at all to crack Here is what the YouTuber said:

You’ve been watching me durability test smartphones for about 11 years now, and most phones do not break. iPhones especially do not break, like ever. And [the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s] snap was abnormally quick.

Internally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max passes the durability test with flying colors. Both the screen and the frame of the device emerge unharmed. It’s only the rear glass that yields under pressure.

JerryRigEverything suggests that this may be attributed to titanium’s significantly higher tensile strength compared to aluminum, causing the glass back to be less resilient against even minor pressure and flex.

On a positive note, Apple has taken steps to make replacing the back glass of the iPhone 15 Pro more cost-effective this year.