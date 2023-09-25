Apple Gets Called Out for Bad Build Quality on iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have recently hit the market, and there have been reports of some instances where discoloration has been observed on the new titanium frames of these devices. Apple has now officially acknowledged this issue.

In an updated support document, as reported by MacRumors, Apple states that “for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band.”

Here is a photo from an affected user.

There’s no need for alarm, though, as a simple solution is at hand. Wiping the frame of the handset with a “soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth” will “restore the original look,” and your phone will regain its pristine appearance. Nevertheless, considering this, you might also want to consider investing in a protective case for added peace of mind.

This year, the Pro and Pro Max phones have opted for titanium with a brushed finish, departing from the traditional stainless steel. This change appears to be the reason why fingerprints are more conspicuous on the surface. However, it’s worth noting that these signs of everyday wear and tear may not be a concern for everyone.

The transition to titanium results in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max being lighter than their immediate predecessors, and they should also exhibit improved resistance to corrosion. It’s worth mentioning that this switch makes them slightly thicker as well.

The vanilla iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come with age-old aluminum frames, so there should be no discoloration with those models.