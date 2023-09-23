Pakistan’s Nespak Secures Landmark Neom Project in Saudi Arabia

In a historic achievement, National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) has secured a project within the futuristic Neom development in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone for both the company and the Asian engineering sector.

Nespak’s Acting Managing Director, Zargham Eshaq Khan, announced this feat on Friday, declaring Nespak as the first Pakistani firm to undertake a Neom project. The undertaking, which focuses on the energy sector, was awarded by the Saudi Electric Company (SEC).

The project entails Nespak providing construction management services for Extra High Voltage (EHV), High Voltage (HV), and HVDC projects across multiple zones within Neom, including Neom Bay, Neom Mountain, and Neom Phase II. With a budget of 46.5 million Saudi Riyals (equivalent to Rs. 3.794 billion), the project is slated for completion within a three-year timeline.

The press release issued by Nespak emphasized the importance of this endeavor, as it aligns with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform program. This initiative seeks to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy beyond oil, ushering in a flexible, modern society equipped to face the challenges of the 21st century.

Neom’s ambitious plans encompass a wide array of regions, featuring a floating industrial complex, a global trade hub, luxurious tourist resorts, and an innovative linear city powered by sustainable and renewable energy sources.

Nespak’s success in securing this Neom project underscores the technical prowess and dedication of its professionals, marking a remarkable achievement for an Asian firm in a region traditionally dominated by European and Western companies. This achievement serves as a testament to the rising prominence of Asian engineering expertise on the global stage.