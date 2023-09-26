Govt Sets Up Support Desks to Address Concerns of Overseas Pakistanis

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab Malik established “Support Desks for Overseas Pakistanis” within the premises of the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) offices and One Window at Capital Development Authority (CDA) located in Islamabad.

This strategic initiative is intricately aligned with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with special emphasis on the provision of comprehensive assistance and facilitation to the Pakistani diaspora residing abroad.

To realize this goal, deliberations were conducted between the SAPM and the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). As a result of these collaborative efforts, the “Support Desks for Overseas Pakistanis” have been formally launched.

SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis lauded the efforts of relevant departments for the establishment of “Support Desks for Overseas Pakistanis” in Islamabad as a significant milestone in addressing the concerns of overseas Pakistanis. He praised the government’s proactive approach in setting up this pioneering initiative which reflects the unwavering commitment of the government to safeguarding the rights and interests of our overseas Pakistanis.

The “Support Desk for Overseas Pakistanis” at CDA is a dedicated desk in order to create ease and facilitation for the overseas Pakistanis requiring facilitation services at the One Window Operation at CDA.

The objective of this support desk is to provide one-stop services to overseas Pakistanis with a dedicated staff assigned to handling Overseas Pakistani applications and provide them services at this counter pertaining to Estate Management Cases, Building Control Cases, Land & Rehabilitation Cases andRevenue Cases.

The Chairman, CDA stated that the objective of the Support Desks established at ICT offices is to provide one-stop services to overseas Pakistanis.

To achieve this, a dedicated team of officials from relevant authorities, including Islamabad Police, the Revenue Department and Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the ICT Administration are available at these desks to assist the overseas Pakistanis and provide assistance at the service counter. At the ICT Administration Support Desk services like issuance of International Driving Permits, Arms License and Domicile, etc., will be provided with ease and without hassle.

The SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis appreciated the Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti & Chairman CDA Capt. Anwar Ul Haq for their quick response, enthusiasm, and commitment to the immediate establishment of a Support Desk for Overseas Pakistanis.

He reiterated that the present government is determined to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis for which all relevant departments and institutions are required to play their role accordingly.

These desks are operational at the One Window Operation, CDA office, G-7/2, and at the Islamabad ICT Administration office in G-11/4, Islamabad. Regular office hours from 7:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. will be observed, allowing Overseas Pakistanis to seek assistance in person during official working hours. Recognizing the diverse time zones of overseas Pakistanis, the cell will maintain round-the-clock accessibility.

It will be reachable through various communication channels, including WhatsApp, dedicated landlines, and hotlines, guaranteeing immediate assistance whenever needed.