SBP Launches Diamond Category in Sohni Dharti Remittance Program

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced a new ‘Diamond’ category within the Sohni Dharti Remittance Program (SDRP) which includes ‘Green,’ ‘Gold,’ and ‘Platinum’ categories.

The diamond category offers enhanced reward points and a host of exclusive privileges. Diamond category holders can benefit from perks such as acquiring arms licenses for non-prohibited bore firearms, enjoying preferential treatment at Pakistan’s embassies and airports, and obtaining complimentary passports.

SDRP is a point-based loyalty program designed for remitters. It allows them to accumulate reward points by utilizing formal channels, primarily SBP-regulated entities, for sending remittances.

These reward points can then be redeemed by both the remitter and their designated beneficiary for various free products and services.

Among the offerings are the waiver of the emigrant registration fee at the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment, duty payments on imported mobile phones and vehicles to the Federal Board of Revenue, and school fees covered by the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF). Additionally, the program extends to the renewal fee for passports at the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports.

Moreover, redeeming these reward points also gets you discounted international air tickets and reduced extra luggage charges when flying with Pakistan International Airlines.

Life insurance and takaful premium payments can also be made through the State Life Insurance Corporation, while purchases at the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan can benefit from these accrued rewards.

These reward points are conveniently accessible through a virtual card on the SDRP app, automatically updating with each remittance transaction.

To further enhance the program, additional avenues for reward points redemption have been introduced, such as 1BILL and PayPak card services. These new additions expand the options available to remitters and their beneficiaries, enabling them to settle bills and utilize PayPak Cards at various merchants and Pakistani e-commerce platforms.