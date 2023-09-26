Haris Rauf Gives Update on His Fitness After Injury Just Before World Cup 2023

Renowned pacer, Haris Rauf, has expressed confidence in his enhanced fitness ahead of the upcoming 2023 World Cup, scheduled to take place in India.

Rauf felt discomfort in his right side during the Super 4s match against India in the Asia Cup and, as a result, did not bowl on the reserve day of the match.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Haris Rauf shared his rejuvenated fitness levels and highlighted his focus on collective achievement over personal glory.

The right-arm fast bowler emphasized the significance of representing the country in such a marquee event, scheduled to kick off on October 5 in India

“Playing in any tournament for your country is a big deal. My fitness is better than before. We have confidence in ourselves as a team,” Haris Rauf remarked.

It is worth noting that the Rawalpindi-born pacer has been an integral part of the national team for white-ball cricket and has been performing impressively.

The 29-year-old bowler was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup before he was ruled out of the last game of the Super 4s.

The Men in Green will kick off their World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands in the second match of the competition on October 6.