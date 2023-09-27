Bank Alfalah Islamic Reappointed as Joint Financial Advisor (JFA) to Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance

Published Sep 27, 2023

Bank Alfalah Islamic, the leading Islamic banking institution, has been reappointed as a Joint Financial Advisor (JFA) to the Ministry of Finance for 5 years, reinforcing its status as the sole Islamic Banking window among esteemed JFAs, dedicated to provide advisory services for the issuance of Government of Pakistan Ijara Sukuk, Green Sukuk and any Shariah compliant instrument.

The Ministry’s reappointment highlights the Bank’s commitment and expertise in Islamic Banking and Shariah Advisory, reaffirming its role as a trusted government financial partner.

“We are honored to be reappointed as the Joint Financial Advisor to the Ministry of Finance for Domestic Sukuk issuance. This appointment reflects our expertise and showcases the importance of Islamic banking in Pakistan’s financial landscape”, said Dr. Muhammad Imran, Head of Islamic Banking.

Bank Alfalah Islamic remains resolute in its commitment to providing outstanding Islamic financial services, fostering the development and prosperity of Pakistan’s economy.

>