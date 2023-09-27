CDA Announces Smart Parks in Islamabad to Overcome Safety Concerns

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has recently announced a plan to build smart parks in Islamabad that will combine nature with modern technology.

According to the details, visitors will enjoy free Wi-Fi at these smart parks. In addition to that, digital scanners will be installed at park entrances to allow fast entry, as visitors can simply scan their CNICs.

This ambitious project is not just a solo effort by the CDA. It is collaborating with the private sector to tap into innovative expertise and ensure that the parks are both functional and forward-thinking.

While the transformation will initially focus on the city’s major parks, the plan is to eventually expand the smart features to other green spaces as well.

During the first phase, current major parks in the federal capital will be turned into smart parks.

Furthermore, the parks will also feature advanced facilities like tech-integrated benches, sensors to monitor air quality and solar lighting.

Officials are hopeful that introducing these technologies will help reduce park-related crimes and ensure a safe environment for visitors.

CDA is also collaborating with universities to conduct research that will help them establish these smart parks. Following this stage, CDA plans to partner with major corporations.