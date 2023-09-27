British Council Announces Good News for IELTS Aspirants

In a groundbreaking development, the British Council has unveiled a transformative feature for IELTS test takers who aim to improve their scores without the need for a complete retest.

The innovative feature, aptly named ‘One Skill Retake,’ offers candidates the opportunity to reattempt a single section of the IELTS test, be it listening, reading, writing, or speaking, while preserving the familiar format and timing of the original section, a national daily has reported.

Andrew Mackenzie, the Director of IELTS at the British Council, explained that this innovation was born out of the organization’s commitment to its customers. He stated that they understood that, with adequate preparation and support, their test takers could achieve their best scores on test day. He added that ‘One Skill Retake’ empowered candidates to revisit a specific skill if they believed their initial performance didn’t accurately reflect their English proficiency, thereby promoting fairness.

Moreover, organizations accepting IELTS scores with the ‘One Skill Retake’ option can provide candidates with the flexibility to meet entry requirements while maintaining high standards. This initiative underscores the IELTS partners’ dedication to assisting test takers in realizing their full potential.

Maarya Rehman, Deputy Director of the British Council in Pakistan, emphasized their commitment to empowering IELTS test takers, making the British Council the only major high-stakes test provider offering this unique option in Pakistan.

Test takers who opt for ‘One Skill Retake’ will receive a secondary Test Report Form suitable for migration and academic purposes. Depending on their results, candidates can choose to use either their original or new test report for the skill they retake. This feature can be booked within 60 days of the initial IELTS test, offering candidates greater flexibility and control over their test outcomes.