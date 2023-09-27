Govt to Establish Corporate Dairy Farm to Bolster Dairy Production

The federal government has decided to establish a corporate dairy farm to bolster the country’s dairy production.

Sources said that the Ministry of National Food Security & Research, on the direction of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has started work to establish a corporate dairy farm. The officials of the ministry informed the participants about the establishment of a corporate dairy farm in the 5th Executive Committee Meeting on Tuesday.

Under the corporate dairy farm project, the government has a plan of rearing 30,000 dairy animals (Holstein Friesian breed) with a front-load cost of Rs. 71.99 billion to establish a modern dairy farm, a milk processing plant, including cheese, butter, and other allied facilities.

Under this project milk and milk products of around 900,000 litres will be produced every day. The milk and milk products will also be exported to GCC to earn foreign exchange besides improving livelihood by generating employment opportunities for 10,417 persons over a period of more than 10 years.