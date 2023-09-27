How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Bhutan SAFF U19 Championship 2023 Semi-Final Live

Pakistan will lock horns against Bhutan in the first semi-final of the SAFF U19 Championship 2023 at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu today.

The Green Shirts ended the group stage on top of the points table with four points after defeating Nepal and securing a draw against the Maldives.

The Boys in Green secured a 1-0 victory against Nepal, ending a 12-year-long victory drought by clinching a win in an international match.

The national side then ended their second match in a draw after Shah Jahan found the back of the net and leveled the score 1-1 to qualify for the semi-final.

Pakistan will be eager to maintain their momentum and defeat Bhutan in the knockout stage of the event to advance to the final of the tournament.

Match Timings

The Pakistan-Bhutan match in the SAFF U19 Championship will take place at the Dashrath Stadium with the game starting at 12:45 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Bhutan 27 September 2023 12:45 PM Dashrath Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Bhutan SAFF U19 Championship match live streaming will be available for football fans in Pakistan on the YouTube channel, Sportzworkz.