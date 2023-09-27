Pakistani Pilgrims to Get QR-Coded Luggage For Hajj 2024

The Interim Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, announced a new Hajj policy on Tuesday promising a more streamlined experience for Pakistani pilgrims in 2024.

The revised policy aims to reduce the pilgrimage journey to 40 days, making it more manageable and less exhausting for pilgrims.

To address growing concerns about the safety of attendees, the ministry has decided to introduce a new tracking system. Pilgrims will be given two suitcases of distinct colors, each with a QR code embedded in it that contains critical information such as their name, passport number, and home address. This will help to identify them and their belongings in case of loss or theft.

This initiative aims to act as a preventive measure against individuals going missing during the pilgrimage.

The ministry, in partnership with a Saudi telecom provider, will offer a special mobile package at Rs. 4,000. This move is expected to make it easier for pilgrims to communicate with their families back in Pakistan without incurring roaming costs.

The announcement was made as the federal cabinet is expected to approve the policy within the next 10 days.