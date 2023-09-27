Burning Smell Forces PIA Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Karachi

An unexpected mid-air incident sent shivers through passengers and crew on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight PK-746 today. En route from Jeddah to Sialkot, at an altitude of 20,000 feet shortly after take-off, the pilot detected a troubling burning smell within the cabin, triggering a rapid response.

The incident unfolded as the aircraft departed from Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport at 10 a.m. local time. In a swift manner, the pilot and crew immediately initiated emergency protocols, prioritizing the safety of all on board.

In an abundance of caution, the decision was made to make an unscheduled landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. Once safely on the ground, passengers were evacuated from the aircraft and moved to the airport lounge, where they received refreshments and assistance while awaiting further instructions.

PIA’s spokesperson explained that the flight had been diverted to Karachi for a crew change as a precautionary measure, emphasizing that their priority always remained the safety and well-being of their passengers and crew members.