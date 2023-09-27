LDA Seals 22 Properties in Lahore

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) took stringent action on Tuesday, sealing over 22 properties in Allama Iqbal Town due to non-compliance with commercialization fees, sending a clear message to errant property owners.

کمرشلائزیشن فیس نادہندگان کے خلاف کریک ڈاون جاری / ایل ڈی اے کاعلامہ اقبال ٹاﺅن میں آپریشن، 22 سے زائد املاک کو سربمہر کر دیا۔سیل کی گئی املاک میں نجی بینک، گراسری سٹورز، شاپنگ سنٹرز ،فوڈ پوائنٹس اور دیگر دکانیں شامل ہیں۔

The sealed properties encompassed a wide range of businesses, including private banks, grocery stores, shopping centers, and food establishments, all of which had failed to meet their commercialization fee obligations.

Prior to this operation, the LDA had issued several notices to the property owners, urging them to fulfill their financial responsibilities. The operation was executed by a team led by Additional Director General (ADG) Housing, Shah Mir Iqbal, Chief Town Planner-I, Sidra Tabassum, and Director Town Planning-II, Ahmad Saeed Sultan, with the invaluable support of enforcement teams and the local police.

DG LDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has provided clear directives to continue rigorous actions against encroachments, bylaw violations, and unauthorized commercial usage, underscoring the LDA’s determination to uphold urban planning standards and fiscal regulations in Lahore.