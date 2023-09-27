LDA Seals 22 Properties in Lahore

By Asma Sajid | Published Sep 27, 2023 | 4:13 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) took stringent action on Tuesday, sealing over 22 properties in Allama Iqbal Town due to non-compliance with commercialization fees, sending a clear message to errant property owners.

The sealed properties encompassed a wide range of businesses, including private banks, grocery stores, shopping centers, and food establishments, all of which had failed to meet their commercialization fee obligations.

ALSO READ

Prior to this operation, the LDA had issued several notices to the property owners, urging them to fulfill their financial responsibilities. The operation was executed by a team led by Additional Director General (ADG) Housing, Shah Mir Iqbal, Chief Town Planner-I, Sidra Tabassum, and Director Town Planning-II, Ahmad Saeed Sultan, with the invaluable support of enforcement teams and the local police.

DG LDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has provided clear directives to continue rigorous actions against encroachments, bylaw violations, and unauthorized commercial usage, underscoring the LDA’s determination to uphold urban planning standards and fiscal regulations in Lahore.

lens

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Film to Premiere Worldwide in Over 100 Countries
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Wants to Change Islamabad’s Master Plan Commission Yet Again
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>