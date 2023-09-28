KFC Teams Up with PUBG for a Thrilling Collaboration – Dive in and Taste Victory!

Today, KFC is launching the ultimate collaboration for fans, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and PUBG MOBILE players as they join squads in a battle royale for the ultimate taste of victory.

This ground-breaking partnership allows players to visit virtual KFC restaurants in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and PUBG MOBILE, alongside exclusive KFC items. An exciting new promotion unlocking exclusive in-game rewards with the purchase of special KFC PUBG meals will also be available in select markets.

From October 2nd to November 6th, PUBG MOBILE players can look forward to indulging their senses with virtual dining experiences in KFC Royale Restaurants across the Erangel, Miramar, Nusa, and Livik maps.

These in-game KFC restaurants will offer players the opportunity to feast on mouthwatering KFC delicacies, each with their own distinct health or energy boosts, to help them take home the win. Players will also be able to gear up in KFC themed items including the KFC Royale Colonel Set, Chicken Champ Cover and Set, Royale Delight Top and Parachute, Seasoned Squad Graffiti, and Crispy Crunch Avatar Frame.

For a limited time during this collaboration, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS players will have the exciting opportunity to acquire KFC-themed in-game items and encounter KFC restaurants on the Erangel map. Inside these KFC restaurants, players can explore a variety of themed items available at the kiosks, including the KFC Chicken Box, KFC French Fries, and KFC Energy Drink – each offering health benefits. Game gear, wins and accessories include KFC themed Colonel’s Bucket Hat, Colonel’s Jacket, Colonel’s Shorts, Colonel’s Clogs, Colonel’s Parachute, and “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” Spray. Players will also be exposed to crave-worthy KFC in-game visuals such as the statue of Colonel Sanders, plane banner, electric billboards, and map decal.

“We are the pros when it comes to making the world’s best finger lickin’ good fried chicken and delivering on the taste you crave,” said Val Kubizniak, KFC Global Chief Marketing Officer. “Now PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and PUBG MOBILE fans can enjoy the iconic KFC taste like never before then dive into a battle royale and score big loot for a double taste of victory.”

“This partnership delivers an exhilarating gaming experience where players land, loot, and survive while enjoying exclusive cosmetics,” said Taeseok Jang, Executive Producer of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG STUDIOS. “It ensures that players savor a finger lickin’ good taste of victory, perfectly blending the worlds of KFC and PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS.”

“PUBG MOBILE is thrilled to partner with KFC, the internationally renowned restaurant brand,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing, Tencent Games. “As one of the biggest mobile games in the world, PUBG MOBILE is committed to bringing quality gameplay to people on the move, just like KFC brings great food to people in thousands of locations globally. We can’t wait for KFC customers to experience diving into PUBG MOBILE and securing that chicken dinner.”

The PUBG MOBILE x KFC collaboration is available from October 2nd until November 6th. Download PUBG MOBILE for free on the App Store and Google Play Store. For more information on in-game updates visit the PUBG MOBILE website.

The PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS x KFC collaboration is available from October 11th to November 7th on PC and from October 19th to November 15th on consoles. For the latest information on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, please visit https://pubg.com/en-na or follow the official social media channels (Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / TikTok).