Ward Boy Sexually Assaults Female Attendant in Civil Hospital Shikarpur

A woman, who was with a patient at Civil Hospital Shikarpur, has accused the ward boy of sexually assaulting her during her stay.

Revealing the details, the young woman said that she was at the hospital taking care of her sick mother when the accused sexually assaulted her late at night.

As a result, the authorities took quick action, and the police arrested the hospital employee and began an investigation.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital said that they are waiting for a detailed medical report to shed more light on the case.

In a separate incident in Jhelum, Punjab, a 16-year-old girl was abducted and assaulted by three men, who then left her on the side of the road.

The initial medical examination confirmed that she had been assaulted, and police are working to arrest the perpetrators soon.

In another incident this month, the principal of a private school in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Hadeed area was arrested over allegations of rape and blackmail.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Steel Town Police Station, Nand Lal, stated that the school principal was taken into custody after explicit videos depicting the alleged rape incidents began circulating widely on social media platforms.

A technician discovered the disturbing videos while fixing a CCTV camera at the principal’s school. About 20-25 of the videos were uploaded to social media, revealing the horrifying situation.

According to SHO Nand Lal, the culprit admitted to sexually assaulting women after luring them with the promise of employment and then recording their obscene videos to blackmail them.