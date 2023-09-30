Stephen Constantine Appointed as Head Coach of Pakistan’s Football Team for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has appointed English professional football coach, Stephen Constantine, as the head coach of the national team.

The aim of this move is to strengthen the skills of the national players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled to take place in October.

Men in Green will play against Cambodia in the first round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers of the Asian Federation. The matches will be held on October 12 in Cambodia and October 17 in Pakistan.

Stephen Constantine represented Pennsylvania Stoners and the New York Pancyprian-Freedoms before he announced his retirement at the age of 26 years following a serious knee injury.

Constantine has vast experience in the field of coaching, associated with many teams and clubs for decades, and played a crucial role in their success.

Between 1999 and 2001, Constantine served as the coach for the Nepal national team and also served the India national team as a manager from 2002 to 2005.

Constantine, who is a member of FIFA’s elite coaching panel, was instrumental in India claiming a silver medal at the Afro-Asian Games back in 2003.

Last month, the PFF made a move for the ongoing SAFF U19 Championship by appointing Shadab Iftikhar as the head coach, where they qualified for the final.