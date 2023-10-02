PCB Mulls Hosting International Cricket in Abbottabad

In a major move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium as a potential future international cricket venue.

This decision was made during a Management Committee meeting held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, chaired by PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf.

Given the absence of international cricket during the summer months, the committee discussed the possibility of exploring venues in the northern part.

The committee is contemplating upgrades to the Abbottabad Stadium, including the construction of a new pavilion, which received approval at the meeting.

The infrastructure department provided updates on previously discussed initiatives, such as plans for installing solar panels across all major stadiums.

Additionally, the Management Committee received insights into the three-year financial strategy for the central contracts of national players.

The consensus in the crucial meeting was overwhelmingly positive, with particular praise for the instrumental role of Zaka Ashraf in successful negotiations.

To honor the cricketing heritage, a unanimous decision was made to boost the Player Welfare Scheme budget by 10 percent as a tribute to former cricketers.