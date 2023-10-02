Microsoft’s Task Management App is Now Free for Everyone

Microsoft Lists, the task management application, is now accessible as a free app.

Initially launched in 2020 with restricted access for business and enterprise users, it was made available for limited consumer preview last year. Microsoft has now extended access to anyone with a Microsoft Account, offering a free version of Microsoft Lists accessible via iOS and Android apps as well as through web browsers.

ALSO READ Microsoft’s New Xbox Credit Card Can Collect Points for Getting Free Games

Microsoft Lists empowers users to create, organize, and collaborate on lists across various devices. It comes equipped with pre-designed templates for tasks like expense tracking, recipe management, gift planning, and more. Users can effortlessly share their lists with colleagues, friends, and family, facilitating collaborative contributions from multiple individuals.

Microsoft Lists offers a fundamental grid-style list view, but it provides the flexibility to switch to a calendar view or customize the layout, akin to Asana and Airtable. Furthermore, users can export lists to CSV files, simplifying data transfer to other applications and services.

ALSO READ Microsoft is Behind Its Own Massive Document Leak: Court Judge

Garima Wadhera, a principal program manager at Microsoft says:

We’re excited to see what sorts of information tracking goodness you create during preview, and how you share it all. Create, use, and share your information with anyone, anywhere while on the go with a personalized, mobile-first experience.

Currently available in preview at lists.microsoft.com and through dedicated iOS and Android apps, Microsoft has not disclosed plans for a desktop application or the official launch date for Microsoft Lists beyond the preview phase.