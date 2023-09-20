Microsoft is Behind Its Own Massive Document Leak: Court Judge

According to a recent filing from the judge overseeing the FTC v. Microsoft case, it has been revealed that Microsoft is the source responsible for the extensive collection of leaked documents.

These documents included information such as a new disc-less design for the Xbox Series X, undisclosed games from Bethesda, and discussions among executives about the potential acquisition of Nintendo.

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, in the filing, stated that the court had instructed both the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Microsoft to share a secure cloud link with the court containing trial exhibits that adhered to the court’s recent directives regarding redactions.

Microsoft provided the requested link on September 14th, and subsequently, the court proceeded to upload the exhibits from that source, as per Judge Corley’s statement.

The involved parties in the case subsequently informed the court that “the version of the exhibits provided contained non-public information,” which is quite an understatement, and as a result, the court promptly removed these exhibits.

Both the Federal Trade Commission and Microsoft are now required to resubmit the admitted trial exhibits by September 22nd. Additionally, they are responsible for confirming to the court that they are in agreement with the content that has been uploaded.

Judge Corley says: