Punjab Changes Admission Policy for Medical and Dental Institutes

The Punjab government has revised the admission policy in the province’s public sector medical and dental institutes.

According to the new admission policy, Hafiz-e-Quran candidates will no longer be granted 20 extra marks in the merit calculation during the forthcoming admission period.

Regarding this decision, the Punjab Health Department stated that the marks have been abolished in accordance with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’s decision.

It should be recalled that earlier in April, a six-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan had disposed of a suo motu case in this regard.

The bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan was told by the PDMC’s lawyer, Afnan Kundi, that the decision to award 20 extra marks to the candidates had already been withdrawn.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Ijazul Ahsan stated that there was no ongoing problem, so he decided to close the suo moto case.