Rizwan Ata Takes Charge As President and CEO of BankIslami

BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institutions, has appointed Rizwan Ata as its new President and CEO.

Ata brings with him a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of the Islamic banking industry to his new role. Having been associated with BankIslami for the past five years in the capacity of Group Head Distribution.

He has played a pivotal role in driving the bank’s exceptional growth and success during this period. Moreover, he also held the position of Deputy CEO before taking charge as the President & CEO of BankIslami.

Before joining BankIslami, Ata held various leadership positions in both local and international banks. He served as the Group Head of Islamic Banking at Bank Alfalah, the Group Chief of Islamic Banking at Allied Bank, and held leadership roles at Meezan Bank as the Group Head of Branch Network and SME. His extensive experience also includes leadership roles at Emirates Bank International.

His professional journey is complemented by a strong academic background. He holds a Master’s Degree from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and possesses leadership and management certifications from renowned institutions such as INSEAD and the University of London.

Commenting on his appointment, Ata stated, “I am deeply honored and excited to lead BankIslami in this new chapter. I am committed to building upon the strong foundation laid by my predecessor, Mr. Syed Amir Ali, and working collaboratively with our talented team to further strengthen our position as a leader in Islamic banking in Pakistan. Together, we will continue to deliver innovative and Shariah-compliant financial solutions to our valued customers”.