Systems Limited and Temenos All Set to Unleash Banking Innovation at Bank of the Future Forum 2023

Bank of the Future Forum 2023, one of the key banking and financial conferences in Pakistan, co-hosted by Systems Limited and Temenos, is set to take place on 5 October 2023 at PC Hotel Karachi.

The 12th edition of BOFF will welcome over 500 C-Level executives from banks and financial institutions, regulators, fintechs, investors, analysts, and media, promising an unparalleled experience that will reshape the banking landscape.

With “Cloud Banking” as the distinguished theme this year, BOFF will feature an array of notable speakers for the banking community, including several Temenos experts taking center stage to share their industry-leading insights and showcase live demonstrations. These thought leaders will shed light on trending topics such as Embedded Finance, BaaS, Customer experience, Digital Transformation, Cloud, and Security.

As a part of the extensive agenda, several breakout sessions will be held, allowing the attendees to have a deep dive into key topics such as optimizing collection processes, core banking modernization, and the future of corporate lending.

BOFF 2023 will proudly welcome a prestigious lineup of Sponsors, including Nevis Security, HID Global, Salesforce, Red Hat, Hysab Kytab, and Validata, to showcase their latest innovations and initiate targeted conversations with an exclusive audience from the banking sector.

BOFF 2023 stands out as a one-of-its-kind conference on a massive scale. It brings together the entire Pakistani banking community under one roof, creating an unprecedented opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration.