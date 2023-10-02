You Can No Longer Upgrade from Windows 7/8 to 11 for Free

Microsoft no longer lets you upgrade to Windows 11 if you have a Windows 7 or 8 key, something that was previously available as a loophole.

The free upgrade route from Windows 7 to Windows 11 originally emerged as something of a workaround. When Windows 10 was introduced, Microsoft permitted users of Windows 7 and 8 to upgrade without charges.

Although this option was initially intended to conclude in 2016, it continued to function indefinitely without a clear explanation. When Windows 11 was released, the same free upgrade avenue was still open.

However, according to a report by Neowin, Microsoft recently posted a message on its Device Partner Center website, stating, “The installation path to obtain the Windows 7 / 8 free upgrade is now removed as well.”

For those currently on Windows 10, the transition to Windows 11 remains cost-free, provided that your hardware meets the minimum system requirements. Additionally, it appears that a Windows 7 or Windows 8 key remains effective for upgrading to Windows 11, but only for versions up to and including 22H2. Attempting to use such keys with the newer 24H2 build or subsequent iterations no longer works.

In most cases, upgrading from older Windows 7 or Windows 8 systems may necessitate the purchase of a new desktop PC or laptop, which typically includes a Windows 11 copy as part of the package. If you’re constructing a PC from scratch, Windows 11 Home and Pro licenses are available for purchase, and they frequently go on sale.

Microsoft has been implementing significant updates to Windows 11 in recent times, with the recent introduction of Copilot and Passkeys. Additionally, this month saw the inclusion of recommended websites in the Windows 11 Start menu.