Wedding Hall Staff Caught Secretly Filming Brides in Bridal Rooms

Local police in Sahiwal has registered a case against the manager and assistant manager of a wedding hall for allegedly installing hidden cameras in the bridal dressing room.

According to Dawn, the complainant had booked Grand Imperial Marriage Hall for his daughter’s wedding.

The complainant told the police that his daughter and wife were in the bridal room when they heard something mysterious in the adjacent room. He added that when he was informed about the situation, he and his family members checked the other room to investigate.

He was shocked to see the video of a dressing room being played on a screen in the room. He further stated that the manager, Munir Javed, was caught red-handed and threatened to shoot them.

Furthermore, Javed asked his accomplice, Umar Iqbal, to destroy the DVR systems. When people in the marriage hall were informed about the criminal activity, they caught three of the five accused.

The police has registered a case against the suspects under sections 292 and 506/B of the PPC on the complaint of the father. The complainant alleged that the hall’s management had been secretly making videos of the bridal room for years.