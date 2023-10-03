Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf Named as New Chief of Pakistan Navy

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf has been appointed as the new Chief of Naval Staff. The Change of Command ceremony, a solemn tradition in the Pakistan Navy, is scheduled to take place in the nation’s capital, Islamabad, on October 7, 2023.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf, who is currently serving as Chief of Staff at Naval Headquarters, will officially assume the prestigious role of Admiral during the Change of Command ceremony.

ALSO READ Petroleum Sales Drop to Lowest Level Since COVID-19 Lockdown

Vice Admiral Ashraf brings to the position a wealth of experience, having obtained his commission in the Pakistan Navy’s Operations Branch in 1989. His journey in the naval ranks has been marked by dedication and commitment to service.

In terms of his educational background, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf is a distinguished alumnus of several renowned institutions, including the National Defence University in Islamabad, the US Naval War College, and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom.

Throughout his career, Vice Admiral Ashraf has held key command and staff positions within the Pakistan Navy. Notably, he has previously served as Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, showcasing his leadership capabilities and strategic vision.

ALSO READ Lt Gen Munir Afsar Appointed NADRA Chairman

His roles have also encompassed crucial responsibilities, such as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training and Personnel), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin), and Deputy President of the National Defence University. These varied roles have allowed him to gain a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of naval operations and administration.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf’s dedication to his country and his exceptional contributions to the armed forces have been acknowledged through prestigious awards. He is the recipient of the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat awards, reflecting his unwavering commitment to duty and acts of bravery.