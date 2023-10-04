Allama Iqbal Open University Announces Date Sheet for Various Programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the final exam schedule of Associate Degree programs for Arts, Commerce, Education, BBA, BS, and B.Ed for the Spring Semester 2023.

The exams will commence on October 16 and conclude on December 15. Students can check the date sheet on the university’s website.

ALSO READ Passport System Goes Down Across Pakistan

Meanwhile, roll number slips have been uploaded to the official CMS portal. Furthermore, candidates have also been informed via text messages.

As per the directions of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mehmood, numerous examination centers, close to the residences of students, have been established at regional levels.

Furthermore, to prevent cheating and maintain transparency in the examinations, special committees have been formed upon the directives of the VC.

Mobile inspectors and regional directors will visit the examination centers to check the students’ roll numbers and CNICs.

ALSO READ Govt to Bring Ordinance for Setting Up Telecom Tribunal

Recently, AIOU celebrated International Translation Day in a grand ceremony. The event was presided over by VC Professor Dr. Nasir Mehmood, with Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the Natural Language Processing Department, as the special guest.

The former VC of the university and renowned columnist, writer, and educationist Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui attended the event as the guest of honor.

The event was hosted by the Chairperson of the Center for Languages and Translation Studies, Dr. Ghulam Ali, and Dr. Lubna Umar.

The aim of the ceremony was to pay tribute to the great work done by the translators and to emphasize how languages help connect different nations.

Moreover, the English translation of Dr. Shahid Siddiqui’s novel, ‘Aadhay Adhooray Khawab,’ was also unveiled at the ceremony. The English translation has been titled as ‘Dreams Don’t Die.’