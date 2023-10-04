Passport System Goes Down Across Pakistan

Passport delays have become a major headache for citizens. To add to their troubles, the passport issuance system experienced a glitch on Wednesday.

The system was down for two hours while citizens waited in long queues outside passport offices across the country.

According to details, a technical fault caused the system connected with the NADRA database to collapse, making it impossible to upload the applicants’ credentials.

The system was reconnected with the NADRA database after two hours by the IT experts.

It should be noted that passport applicants have been reporting long delays in the issuance of their travel documents.

Recently, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passport announced to extend the delivery time to a maximum of 21 working days.

Via: ARY