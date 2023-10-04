Punjab Launches Crackdown Against Criminals Hiding in Private Housing Societies

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, made some important decisions in the first-ever cabinet meeting held in Rawalpindi.

The cabinet meeting decided to launch a crackdown against gangsters operating from private housing schemes.

Furthermore, CM Naqvi gave approval to various schemes, including a safe city project for Rawalpindi. The decision has been taken in light of the rising crime rate in the garrison city.

Three metro bus stations of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro, which were destroyed during the violent protests on May 9, will also be restored. The CM also granted approval to the Kutchery Chowk Remodeling Project.

Moreover, the meeting approved the construction of a general hospital and TB hospital in Murree. The cabinet meeting was also apprised of the status of the Dadocha Dam and Leh Nullah Expressway projects.

Other note-worthy decisions taken during the meeting included the upgradation and renovation of Central Library Bahawalpur, the operationalization of a Cadet College in the Khanpur area of Rahimyar Khan, and the appointment of presiding officers in the district consumer courts in Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, and Lahore.