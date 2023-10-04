Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Swat Hosts First-Ever Women Cricket Match

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 4, 2023 | 1:15 pm

The girls of district Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showcased their passion for the sport of cricket by participating in the first-ever match in Kabal tehsil.

This comes two days after a setback when female players in Charbagh tehsil were prevented from playing, citing concerns of impropriety and cultural norms.

Earlier this week, the local councilor, Ihsanullah Kaki, mentioned security as the underlying reason in the region for restricting girls from playing cricket.

He cited current security concerns within the region, emphasizing the reported presence of armed individuals making threats and demanding money from locals.

Ihsanullah Kaki stated that the residents were not fundamentally opposed to women playing cricket but due to the prevailing security situation in the District.

However, the scene was different when female cricketers from both Kabal and Mingora graced the ground at Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

The Deputy Commissioner said that they will leave no stone unturned to acknowledge and appreciate the proud daughters. Indeed the pride of the proud.

“It was a thrilling encounter. The skills exhibited were second to none. Keep rising, the prides of Swat. For you, the sky is the limit,” DC Swat stated.

