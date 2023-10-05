Coca-Cola Pakistan Receives Rising Women Award from President Arif Alvi

In a ceremony at the President’s Secretariat here today, President Arif Alvi awarded Coca-Cola Pakistan for its long-standing efforts on empowering women particularly in disadvantaged rural areas of Pakistan.

Coca-Cola Pakistan proudly accepted the “Rising Women Award for Economical Impact” from President Alvi in recognition of its efforts in advancing women’s empowerment and water sustainability in the country despite many outward challenges.

The Rising Women Awards event was organized by the Women Business Network. Where many notable Industry players were present.

The ceremony was also attended by various esteemed dignitaries, diplomats and prominent members of civil society as well as the ambassadors of Italy and Austria.

Coca-Cola Pakistan has been steadfast in its commitment to fostering positive change in the communities it serves. Through various initiatives and partnerships, the company has dedicated itself to addressing pressing issues such as water scarcity and women’s economic inclusion.

The “Rising Women Award for Economical Impact” recognizes Coca-Cola Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to these causes and its steadfast commitment towards empowering Pakistani women. Under its flagship program, “Women and Water,” the company has not only promoted responsible water management practices but has also empowered countless women across Pakistan.

At the heart of the program lies the belief that when women thrive, communities prosper. Coca-Cola Pakistan has actively engaged women in water-related initiatives, providing them with opportunities for skill development and entrepreneurship. By empowering women as entrepreneurs and water stewards, the program has created a ripple effect, benefitting entire communities.

Aisha Sarwari, Director of Public Affairs, Corporate and Sustainability at Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan said: “Pakistan’s flood impacted compelled us to combine two of our key sustainability pillars:” Women and Water”.

We also adopted innovation by making our water plants for communities independent of power infrastructure by using solar energy. This was a game changer and allowed for many villages around rural areas to benefit from one plant.”

Coca-Cola system has over 50 plants across the country that have served 17 m to date.