Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Launched With 7 Years of OS Updates and Temperature Sensor

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may have seemed like they’ve been around for a while due to leaks and teasers, but they are now officially available, alongside the new Pixel Watch 2.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 120Hz OLED display with a higher peak brightness of 2,400 nits, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Both Pixels have an IP68 rating for water and dustproofing.

Exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro, there’s a new skin temperature sensor located alongside the cameras. The sensor is said to be a Melexis MLX90632 unit, and its primary function is to measure temperature. It won’t be used for any advanced photography features.

One of the notable additions is the Tensor G3 chipset, manufactured on Samsung’s 4nm process. This chipset boasts a 9-core processor, consisting of a single Cortex-X3 prime core, four Cortex-A715 cores, and another four Cortex-A510 cores. This is shared between the two new phones.

The Pixel 8 Pro features three rear cameras, including a 50MP Octa-PD (phase-detect autofocus) wide shooter with OIS, a new 48MP Quad-PD ultrawide camera, and a 48MP Quad-PD 5x zoom camera capable of up to 30X Super-Res digital zoom. On the front, there’s a new 10.5MP camera with a wide field of view.

Regarding photography features, the Pixel 8 series introduces Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Macro Focus (utilizing the ultrawide camera). Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro includes the new Pro Controls feature, which is not available on the standard Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 5,050 mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 23W wireless charging. It has a starting price of $1000 for the 128 GB model.

Google Pixel 8

As for the Pixel 8, it is now 10 grams lighter and slightly smaller compared to its predecessor, featuring a compact 6.2-inch 1080p display.

This display offers significant improvements, boasting a brighter panel with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and finally incorporating a 120Hz refresh rate (which can switch between 60Hz and 120Hz). Additionally, it is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Pixel 8 introduces a new ultrawide camera, albeit different from the Pro model. It’s a 12MP unit with autofocus and Macro capabilities. Positioned alongside it is a 50MP Octa-PD primary camera with 8x Super-Res digital zoom. The Pixel 8 retains the same 10.5MP selfie camera.

For its power source, the Pixel 8 packs a 4,575 mAh battery that supports 27W wired charging and 18W wireless charging.

Both the new Google Pixel 8 smartphones include a complimentary VPN from Google One, along with a commitment to provide 7 years of OS and security updates, setting a new standard in the Android ecosystem. It’s worth noting that even the latest iOS 17 was only accessible on devices up to 5 years old.

The standard Google Pixel is noticeably cheaper than the Pixel 8 Pro at $700.

Specifications